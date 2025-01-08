Advertisement

France Warns Donald Trump Against Threatening EU 'Sovereign Borders'

US president-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
France Warns Donald Trump Against Threatening EU 'Sovereign Borders'
Donald Trump has refused to rule out military intervention over Greenland.
Paris, France:

France on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening the "sovereign borders" of the European Union after the US president-elect refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.

"There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be, attack its sovereign borders," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio, adding that while he did not believe the US "would invade" Greenland "we have entered an era that is seeing the return of the law of the strongest".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Donald Trump On Greenland, Greenland
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com