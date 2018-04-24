France, US wish to work on new nuclear deal with Iran: Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to work with Washington on a new nuclear deal with Iran. (File)
Washington: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he was ready to work with Washington on a new nuclear deal with Iran, after US President Donald Trump called the three-year-old accord "insane."
"I can say that we have had very frank discussions on that, just the two of us," Macron told a joint press conference with Trump at his side.
"We, therefore, wish from now on to work on a new deal with Iran."