France To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Turkey Offensive In Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss options regarding Turkish offensive in Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency defense cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss options regarding the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, the French presidency said in a statement.

France is one of Washington's main partners in the US-led coalition fighting ISIS (Islamic State) and has called for an urgent meeting of the countries in the coalition.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.