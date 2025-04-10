Advertisement

France Could Recognise Palestinian State In June, Says Macron

"Our aim is to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia in June, where we could finalise this movement of mutual recognition (of a Palestinian state) by several parties," President Emmanuel Macron said.

Paris:

France is planning to recognise a Palestinian state within months and could make the move at a UN conference in New York in June on settling the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

"We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months," Macron, who  this week visited Egypt, told France 5 television. "Our aim is to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia in June, where we could finalise this movement of mutual recognition (of a Palestinian state) by several parties," he added.

