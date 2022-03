A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine, the US network said Tuesday.

Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, on Monday, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

