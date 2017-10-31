Four Rohingya Drown As Refugee Boat Capsizes Off Bangladesh

People living in the coastal strip south of the Bangladesh port of Cox's Bazar fished 37 survivors out of the water and 11 have been admitted to hospital in a critical condition, Mohammad Abul Khair, the officer in charge at Ukhiya police station, said.

World | | Updated: October 31, 2017 14:28 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Four Rohingya Drown As Refugee Boat Capsizes Off Bangladesh

A man holds an umbrella as he stands on a boat, which capsized with four Rohingya refugees (Reuters)

Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh:  Four Rohingya Muslims, a man, woman and two children, drowned when a small wooden fishing boat carrying dozens of refugees fleeing ethnic violence in Myanmar capsized off the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday, police said.

People living in the coastal strip south of the Bangladesh port of Cox's Bazar fished 37 survivors out of the water and 11 have been admitted to hospital in a critical condition, Mohammad Abul Khair, the officer in charge at Ukhiya police station, said.

The boat had keeled over in choppy seas as rain fell. According to survivors they had paid 50,000 kyat ($37) to be taken to Bangladesh. They had abandoned their homes in Buthidaung, in the strife-torn north of Myanmar's Rakhine State.

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since the military in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar launched a counter-insurgency operation after attacks on security posts by Rohingya militants in late August.

United Nations officials have described the Myanmar military's action as "ethnic cleansing", an accusation that Myanmar denies.

Many of the Rohingya refugees have made the precarious sea and river crossing to reach the safety of predominately Muslim Bangladesh, though dozens have drowned making the attempt.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Rohingya CrisisRohingya in Bangladesh4 Rohingya muslims drowned

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................