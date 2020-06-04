Four Cops Charged In Floyd Death, One Faces 2nd-Degree Murder Count Homicide

Minneapolis police officer will now be charged with second-degree murder.

The Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will also face charges, Senator Amy Klobuchar said Wednesday.

The May 25 death of George Floyd -- who had been accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill -- has ignited protests across the United States over systemic racism and police brutality.

"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd's murder and also charging other 3 officers," Klobuchar tweeted.

"This is another important step for justice."

Chauvin was charged last week with third-degree murder, which is roughly akin to manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder does not suggest premeditation but carries stiffer penalties.