Former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi Appointed Amazon Board Member

Indra Nooyi served as CEO of PepsiCo from October 2006 to October 2018

World | | Updated: February 26, 2019 03:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi Appointed Amazon Board Member

Indra Nooyo has also been appointed to the audit committee of the Amazon board.


Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it appointed former PepsiCo Inc Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi as a director, the second woman to be named to the board this month as part of the e-commerce giant's efforts to increase diversity.

The company last year adopted a new policy to boost diversity and named Starbucks Corp's Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer as a director earlier this month, making her the second black woman to serve on the board.

With Nooyi's appointment, Amazon's eleven-member board now has five women including Nooyi, Brewer, Jamie Gorelick, Judith McGrath and Patricia Stonesifer.

Nooyi, who will be part of the audit committee of Amazon's board, stepped down as the CEO of PepsiCo in October 2018 and as the chairman of the beverage-and-snack maker earlier this year



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indra NooyiAmazon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HNokia 9Huawei Mate XSony XperiaFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................