Former Middle School Teacher In US Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Student

A former middle school teacher in the United States has been arrested and is facing charges after she allegedly engaged in sexual acts with an eighth grader 8 years ago. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, 31-year-old Melissa Marie Curtis is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a student while she was a teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School in 2015 - when she was 22 years old and the victim 14. The cops said that opened an investigation last month after an adult male came forward with allegations of abuse.

"The victim alleges that he had engaged in sexual acts with 31-year-old Melissa Marie Curtis of Upper Marlboro when he was a minor. The alleged abuse began in 2015 when Curtis was 22 years old," the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a press release.

According to Fox 5 DC, the alleged abuse occurred within Montgomery County, in Ms Curtis' vehicle and at several residences in the area between January and May 2015. Ms Curtis reportedly provided the eighth grader with alcohol and marijuana and had sexual intercourse with him more than 20 times, police said. Ms Curtis had been a teacher for approximately two years and had also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School as well, they added.

A warrant for her arrest was obtained on October 31. According to the press note, she is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offences. Police also suspect that there may be additional victims.

Ms Curtis turned herself in on Tuesday. She is currently awaiting a bond hearing, as per the cops. A spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools reportedly said that Ms Curtis has not been employed with the district since 2017.