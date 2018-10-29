Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Gets 7 Years In Jail In Corruption Case

Khaleda Zia has been in prison since February. (File)

A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia to another seven years in prison on corruption charges that her supporters say are politically motivated.

A judge in the capital Dhaka found her guilty of graft charges linked to the misappropriation of 31.5 million taka ($375,000) set aside for a charity.

Zia has been in prison since February when she was sentenced to five years for embezzling funds for an orphanage.