Foreigner Working At Indian Firm Shares "Most Disgusting" Thing They Faced

A foreigner working at a multinational company in India has shared the "most disgusting" thing they faced in the country. In a Reddit post, they said sharing the restroom with colleagues and the way they used it was the single most difficult thing he had to endure in India.

"I share the restroom with local colleagues. One issue I've found particularly difficult to deal with is the way the toilet is used," the user wrote.

The poster shared that their colleagues appeared to "use the hand-held bidet and clean themselves with water, possibly using their hands instead of toilet paper."

The user noted the used water ended up on the floor and was "what makes it especially unpleasant."

They went on to share how this water, "likely mixed with waste," was clearly visible at times and "even flows into adjacent stalls."

They also added that it was "extremely uncomfortable" to enter a "wet and soiled bathroom," especially if someone else's hygiene habits were to blame.

"I believe personal cleaning should be done in a way that doesn't affect others," the user said, adding that water should not be allowed to spill on the floor; instead, it should be "properly contained."

The foreigner noted that everyone "should feel comfortable using shared facilities," and hoped more attention was paid to maintaining everyone's access to clean restrooms.

The user mentioned that they used the self-bidet too with their version of modification.

"I wipe with toilet paper first and then use the bidet to finish. But I don't leave water all over the floor," they remarked.

The foreigner concluded the post with the note: "This isn't about toilet paper vs. water. It's about basic hygiene in a shared restroom."

Several Redditors flocked to the comments section to agree with the post and share similar experiences.

One said, "I can totally relate to it. No idea what they do there with the bidet. There is absolutely no chance of water falling on the floor if used correctly. At max it wets the toilet seat which you can easily wipe with tissue paper. Heck, even that people don't do!!"

A user commented in part, "Yep, I've faced this issue too. Some people use the bidet in a careless and unhygienic way, with no regard for others."

"All parents teach indian kids is how to aspire to get into iit or upsc so they can get rich. Toilet etiquettes are never taught, maybe parents themselves don't know," a user commented.

In 2024, Irish-Persian vlogger Sean Hammond posted on Instagram about how "dirty and dangerous" Delhi was but he loved it here. Mr Hammond expressed his admiration for the city's "colourful and vibrant" streets, food and architecture, especially Akshardham Temple.

"I've heard people from all over saying that Delhi isn't the place to go if you want to visit India. Even other Indians have told me that, but I couldn't disagree more," he wrote in his post.