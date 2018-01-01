For Over An Hour WhatsApp Suffered Global Outage On NYE, Resumes

© Thomson Reuters 2018

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a global outage for about an hour on Sunday before the problem was fixed."WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved", a WhatsApp spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.The cause of the outage, about an hour long, was not immediately known.In India, its biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users, the app was down just a few minutes past midnight into the new year.Users in other countries also complained of outages on social media.(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)