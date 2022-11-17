Football Fans Asked To Avoid 'Revealing' Clothes During Qatar World Cup: ''Keep Shoulders And Knees Covered''

Thirty-two teams will participate in the World Cup

Excitement is building among football fans as the FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to get underway in Qatar on November 20. Needless to say, World Cup venues inevitably become party centres, with fans revelling all night. However, all that is bound to change this year, because of the conservative rules set in place by the Islamic nation.

Fans have been asked to be mindful of Qatar's laws and cultural customs, including policies for alcohol, drugs, sexuality and dress code. Speaking specifically about the choice of attire, tourists might need to rethink their outfits as various restrictions have been imposed by Qatar.

According to aDaily Star report, fans who are arriving from other countries have been advised to wear clothes that are not too revealing. If one fails to do so and exposes too much skin, they can even land in jail, according to Qatari laws. In addition, men will face fines and jail time if they remove their tops completely, while sleeveless tank tops and tops with offensive slogans are not permitted.

Qatar's government tourism website notes, "Attitudes towards dressing in Qatar are relaxed, but visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for the local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothes in public. It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered."

The FIFA website also reiterated the same, stating that women can wear anything they like but will have to keep in mind the strict laws of Qatar.

Moreover, high-tech cameras have been installed in the stadiums to monitor the fans. The entire event including attendees will be monitored by 15,000 cameras equipped with facial-recognition technology, Niyas Abdulrahman, the event's chief technology officer, told AFP in August, reported Business Insider.

Thirty-two teams will participate in the World Cup, which will be held from November 20 to December 18. In the first match, the Ecuadorian team will clash with the host team, Qatar.



