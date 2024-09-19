US Woman Fighting For Life After Vaccine Reaction At Hospital

Alexis Lorenze was diagnosed with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria in January

A 23-year-old Florida woman is facing a critical health crisis after a severe reaction to vaccines administered at UCI Medical Centre in Orange, California. Alexis Lorenze, who was diagnosed with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) in January, is currently fighting for her life.

According to reports from the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF), Ms Lorenze received Tetanus, Pneumococcal, and Meningitis vaccines at the UCI Medical Centre as a condition for further care for her PNH. Within ten minutes of receiving the vaccines, her condition rapidly deteriorated. She experienced a series of alarming symptoms, including temporary blindness, a locked jaw and vomiting.

Alexis Lorenze does not have health insurance in California. Now, she is being transferred to a private hospital in Los Angeles for specialised care, said a fundraiser raising money for her treatment.

In response to the 23-year-old's deteriorating condition, VSRF has sent Registered Nurse Angela Wulbrecht and a team of trusted doctors to assist with her care.

Alexis Lorenze has been using the social media platform TikTok to detail her medical journey. Disturbing images and videos shared by Ms Lorenze reveal the severity of her alleged vaccine reaction. The visuals show her with swollen eyes and forehead, severe black-purplish bruising covering her face and body and red, inflamed skin.

According to Ms Lorenze, she first sought treatment at the hospital for a blood disorder and underwent a blood transfusion. While the transfusion provided some relief, she alleges it did not fully resolve her symptoms. While the transfusion initially showed promise, doctors allegedly advised her to update her vaccinations for the treatment to be fully effective.

After receiving the vaccines, she claimed she experienced severe reactions. The family alleges that the hospital's actions led to the sudden deterioration of Ms Lorenze's health.