Florida Man Shoots Delivery Driver In Buttocks For Trying To Get His Girlfriend's Number

A Florida man has been charged and arrested after he allegedly shot an Uber Eats driver in the buttocks for trying to get his girlfriend's phone number. Law enforcement was called to Pearl Dadeland Apartments in Miami-Dade around 3:30 am local time on Monday (Oct 12) for a report of a gunshot. A bystander flagged them down and said a group involved in an altercation had just left. Around the same time, a man arrived at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The accused, Khuslen Saruultuya, 33, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and drug trafficking. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre.

According to a local media report, the victim told investigators that he had delivered food to a woman at the apartment about an hour earlier and spoke briefly to her. Having taken a liking to her, he returned around 3:25 am, hoping to see her again and get her number.

After the woman declined, the victim said he started walking back to his car when Saruultuya pulled up in a Corvette, ordered him to the ground at gunpoint and fired one round that grazed the driver's right buttock. He then struck him on the back of the head with the gun, causing a two-inch open wound.

Saruultuya ordered the victim to stand, pointed the gun at his head and said, “I am going to kill you.” The girlfriend yelled for him to stop and tried to hold him back as he chased the driver around the car.

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Police traced the Corvette's license plate to Saruultuya. He was identified in a photo lineup and arrested at the apartment. A search turned up ketamine, cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, Adderall, oxycodone, amphetamines, Xanax, 16 Cialis pills and two bags of “pink cocaine.”

When presented in court, Saruultuya told a judge the items were his prescriptions. Meanwhile, Uber said the allegations are concerning and that it is investigating.