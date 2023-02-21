Florida Man Murders Roommate After He Throws His Food On The Ground

The culprit is now in jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

A man in Florida has been arrested after he confessed to killing his roommate over a plate of food that was thrown on the floor. According to New York Post, police in Fort Pierce arrived at the crime scene after a witness said they spotted blood and what appeared to be a shallow grave in the backyard. When they reached there, they found a "foot was partially exposed" in an 18-inch deep hole.

''The officers that arrived on scene first were taken off guard,'' said Fort Pierce police Sgt Charles Donnon, according to CBS12.

The culprit identified as 22-year-old Bryan Marquez told authorities that he became enraged by his roommate when he threw a plate of his food on the ground and disrespected him. He didn't react to the insult right away. Later that night, he got drunk and decided to confront his roommate whom he said he knew only as ''Guanajuato.''

Marquez got violent and proceeded to punch Guanajuato in the ribs and face, knocking him to the ground. When he didn't get up, Marquez grabbed dirt and gravel and shoved them into the victim's mouth. He yelled at him several times to stand up but soon realised that his roommate was dead.

Marquez then said he chose to drag the body across the yard, and dig a shallow grave to bury Guanajuato before going to bed.

Following his confession, he was arrested on February 12 and is now in jail on a charge of first-degree murder. He is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement because he is an illegal immigrant.

The police, meanwhile, said the unidentified victim was Hispanic, 35-45 years old. He had severe injuries to his face, as well as a broken nose and several broken ribs.

Cops also found blood, shovels, plywood, gloves, rocks and a blanket in the yard, according to arrest records obtained by Law & Crime.