Florida Man Breaks Into Random House To Avoid Angry Wife. This Happens Next

A 44-year-old Florida man snuck into a random house to avoid going home to his angry wife following a quarrel. Joe broke into a house in Davenport, stayed there for several days, cooked meals and even had a luxurious bath.

A neighbour tasked with watching the house while the homeowner was away noticed suspicious activity on June 9 and called the Polk County Sheriff's deputies. When authorities arrived, the man was cooking himself dinner and had just finished a bath, The NY Post reported.

Recalling the fairy tale "Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” Polk County officials quipped, "We assume the bath temperature was not too hot, nor too cold, but just right.” He told police that he broke into the house to avoid facing his wife's anger after a fight with her four days ago.

The department, in a statement, said the 44-year-old told the cops he didn't have permission to be there. “Not only did he not have permission to be there, he also had no idea who owned the house,” he told the sheriff's office.

“(He) told deputies that he had gotten in a fight with his wife, and he didn't want to go home, so he chose to (enter) someone else's home instead,” the sheriff's office said. He was arrested and charged with felony unarmed burglary, misdemeanour petit theft, and domestic battery.

In a similar incident in March 2023, a Seattle woman found a burglar taking a bath in a bathtub at her home. She found the man broke into the house through a window. After noticing the man inside her home, she called the US emergency helpline 911 to report the burglary.

The officers, upon their arrival at the scene, ordered the man to leave. After no response, the police team searched the house and found the man resting in the bathroom.