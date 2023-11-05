Flights Halted At Hamburg Airport After Man Drives On Tarmac, Fires Shots

Traffic at Hamburg airport was halted on Saturday night over a "hostage situation", police said, with local media reporting that it involved an armed man with two children in his vehicle.

"There is currently a major police operation on the tarmac at Hamburg Airport," wrote Hamburg police on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are on site with a large contingent of emergency services. We are currently assuming a static hostage situation," they added.

Separately, the airport said on its website that take-offs and landings "are not possible at the moment due to a police operation".

According to German media, a gunman had driven through the security area onto the tarmac, firing several shots in the air.

In his vehicle are two children, Bild daily reported, adding that the children's mother had alerted police to a possible kidnapping shortly before the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)