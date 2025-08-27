Flight Attendants Reveal 1 Traveller Habit That Annoys Them The Most

If you have ever used the restroom on a flight without locking the door, flight attendants want to tell you something: do it, for they call it the most annoying habit.

Despite its seeming insignificance, keeping the door open causes trouble to other passengers and crew. Since the "occupied" light outside the door is not activated, other travellers may open it, leading to chaos, The New York Post reported.

Without a clear "in use" sign, doors may open awkwardly, which can be humiliating for passengers and annoying for staff, particularly when time is scarce. The result? Confusion, delays, and plenty of annoyed flight staff during peak traffic.

A senior cabin crew member highlighted the embarrassment of accidental walk-ins: "It is embarrassing for everyone involved and wastes valuable time, especially when there's a queue during busy periods."

One flight attendant described the problem as "simple, but disruptive". Locking a door not only indicates occupancy but also maintains the seamless operation of service facilities.

Apart from not locking the bathroom door properly, there are a few other annoying habits that leave flight attendants irate.

Touching crew members without their consent is an absolute no. "Do not touch us... Do not poke me or tap me or wiggle your fingers on my arm. I have a name tag," a flight attendant told Travel+Leisure magazine.

Asking for water immediately after boarding annoys crew members, who are busy settling down for the take-off. Refrain from requesting water during this period, as flight attendants have multiple safety duties to complete.

Pressing the call bell every two minutes. "Just hang on for five minutes," a crew member suggested.

Requesting to have a crew member serve as your personal connection coordinator is a strict "no." Getting to a connecting flight is crucial, but do not count on any flight attendant to be fully updated about all the happenings at the airport.