Flight Attendant Shoved As Couple's Onboard Argument Turns Violent, Both Kicked Off Plane

HK Express removed a Hong Kong couple from a flight from Da Nang, Vietnam, to Hong Kong on Sunday, November 2, after their heated argument, escalated into a physical and chaotic confrontation with the cabin crew before take-off. According to South China Morning Post, the argument started in the departure lounge of Da Nang International Airport, where the woman publicly accused her boyfriend of hiring prostitutes and physically assaulting her in a prior incident.

Despite his attempts to leave, she continued to confront him. The situation escalated further as she referenced an alleged incident on October 1, mentioning hospital records and shouting that "all of Hong Kong knows about your bad deeds." The altercation continued even after they boarded the plane.

The woman, initially seated separately from her boyfriend, became irate when the cabin crew could not facilitate her request to sit next to her boyfriend due to seating constraints. As crew members tried to calm her down, she became more agitated and pushed one of the attendants to the ground. The attendant cried out in pain before standing up and telling her to calm down.

The crew then asked the couple to leave the plane. The woman became frantic, crying and claiming the staff were bullying her and not supporting her, despite her boyfriend being the one at fault. The crew and ground staff intervened and removed both passengers from the aircraft.

HK Express stated that the crew followed their operational policy in handling the incident. "Both passengers subsequently disembarked from the aircraft. Flight UO559 eventually departed after a delay of 1 hour and 25 minutes and arrived in Hong Kong at 10.50pm," a carrier spokesman said.

The man reportedly claimed his girlfriend was "mentally unstable" and unfit to travel. The incident caused a delay of one hour and 25 minutes, with the flight eventually arriving in Hong Kong at 10:50 PM.

HK Express apologised to the other passengers for the inconvenience and commended its staff for professionally handling the incident, emphasising its zero-tolerance policy for disruptive behavior.