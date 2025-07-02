Hong Kong Proposes Legislation To Recognise Same-Sex Couples' Rights

The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday it will propose legislation to recognise some rights of same-sex couples whose marriages are registered abroad, to comply with a 2023 court judgement.

"The government recommends legislation to allow same-sex couples to apply for registration under a newly established registration mechanism, so that their same-sex relationships can be legally recognised," the government said in a policy document, noting that only couples lawfully married abroad will be eligible.

Hong Kong's top judges in a 2023 landmark decision unanimously declared marriage "confined to opposite-sex couples".

But the court also ordered the government to create an "alternative framework" within two years that recognises same-sex couples' legal rights.

The government's policy paper on Wednesday limited the scope to healthcare-related rights -- such as hospital visits, making medical decisions, sharing medical information and organ donation -- and rights related to a person's death.

The issue will be discussed by lawmakers in a committee meeting Thursday, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang told journalists.

He declined to specify a target date for passing the bill.

Hong Kong reformed its legislature in 2021 so that only those loyal to Beijing can hold office, ousting pro-democracy lawmakers en masse.

Members of the pro-Beijing camp have spoken out against legal recognition of same-sex couples' rights, insisting that Hong Kong society only tolerates marriage between man and woman.

Wednesday's policy document does not mention rights related to housing, inheritance or taxes -- topics addressed in Hong Kong's previous legal battles over LGBTQ equality.

