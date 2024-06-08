Flight Attendant Shares 'Game-Changing' Tips For Hotel Guests

The flight attendant revealed that hotel rooms don't really need a room key for power.

A flight attendant has shared a “game-changing” tip to ensure hotel guests never forget valuables in the room when they check out. Esther Sturrus shared the travel hack in a TikTok video, which is now going viral on the social media platform.

She suggests you keep your shoes with valuables to avoid forgetting or missing them, according to a report in The New York Post. Since you can't leave the room without shoes, you will be reminded of other items you're travelling with.

The text on Ms Esther's video reads, “6 Hotel hacks from a flight attendant.” Sharing the video, she wrote, “Worried about forgetting something from your locker? Put your heel/shoe in it and you won't forget it!”

This travel hack also works with other crucial articles of clothing such as coats, Ms Esther said. The flight attendant advised the hotel guests to put one shoe in the locker and the other in the coat's pocket.

Her other travel hack was about drawing the curtains. She said if the hotel guests are unable to close the curtains properly, they can use a hanger with clips to keep the two sides together.

In addition, she also said that if your world travel plug isn't working, charge your devices using a USB cord in the TV.



Ms Esther further said that shower caps can be used as a cover for shoes. Apart from this, the hotel guests can also use a shower cap like a remote cover to avoid germs.

The flight attendant revealed that hotel rooms don't really need a room key for power. Any card can keep the electricity on.