Flight Attendant Quits Job, Starts Pig Farming, Earns Rs 24 Lakh In 2 Months

A former flight attendant in China decided to quit her job and switch from aviation to agriculture. Yang Yanxi, who was born into a rural family in the Heilongjiang province of Northeastern China, moved back to her hometown to become a pig farmer, reported South China Morning Post.

The decision paid off for the 27-year-old, who earned over Rs 23.8 lakh in just two months.

After pursuing higher education, Yang spent five years working as a flight attendant with a Shanghai airline, earning a modest monthly salary of around Rs 33,000 (2,800 yuan). Living in Shanghai, she had to often ask her parents for financial assistance.

Yang discovered that her parents compromised on their expenses and incurred substantial debt to help her lifestyle. “My parents always told me good news but hid the bad. Now I wanted to be with them and did not want to be so far from home,” Yang said.

After she found her mother's health struggles and financial sacrifices, Yang decided to quit her job and return home in October 2022.

Months later, she took over a relative's pig farm and began raising animals, sharing her farming life on social media, amassing nearly 1.2 million followers. She makes pig food, feeds them, and cleans up after them in her videos.

Yang even dresses up in beautiful attire to interact with the sleeping pigs. Despite the difficulties of rural living, she remains determined, saying, “I work so hard at the pig farm that my back and waist ache every day. After a full day, I smell stinky.”

“Now, I can stay with my parents. I am very happy and fulfilled,” she added.

Yang has earned over 200,000 yuan in just two months through pig farming, selling livestock, and managing her social media account. She also plans to open a specialty store, start a hotel in the future, and also expand her farm.