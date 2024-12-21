UK Flight Attendant Falls From TUI Airways Plane Moments Before Takeoff, Probe Launched

An investigation has been opened after a flight attendant working for TUI Airways, fell from the plane as it was preparing for departure. The incident transpired at the East Midlands Airport earlier this week in the evening as the unidentified crew member fell down, not realising that the stairs were not placed at the aircraft door, as per a BBC report. East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended and the woman was airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The cabin crew reportedly opened the plane door, expecting the stairs to still be attached to the aircraft. However, the steps were long removed and the unsuspecting flight attendant stepped into a void and fell.

"She opened the door, took a step out and the stairs that were supposed to be there were not there for whatever reason. She fell to the tarmac and I heard she was seriously injured," one of the witnesses told Nottingham Post.

"We received a call at 4:31 pm on 16 December to a medical emergency at East Midlands Airport. We sent a paramedic in a solo response car and an ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance," an EMAS spokesperson told the publication.

"One patient was taken by ambulance to Queen's Medical Centre."

EMAS operations director Simon Hinchley issued a statement as well and wished speedy recovery to the female flight attendant.

"We wish her a speedy recovery and will assist all parties with the investigation," said Mr Hinchley.

Probe launched

The Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) confirmed it had launched its investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances under which the woman fell off the plane.

"An investigation has been launched, and inspectors have visited the airport to gather evidence and make inquiries to understand more about the circumstances," read a statement by AAIB.

Usually, the responsibility to attach the staircase to the airplane door lies with the ground handling agent, working on behalf of the airline. The airport is generally not involved in the process.