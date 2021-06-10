Five Rockets Target Iraq Airbase Housing US Contractors: Report

Samarra, Iraq:
Five rockets Wednesday evening targeted Iraq's Balad airbase, with two of the projectiles falling near an area used by US contractors without causing casualties, a security official told AFP.
"There were no victims or damage," the official said. Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, is used by US company Sallyport to service F-16 fighter jets and has previously been targeted by rocket fire.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)