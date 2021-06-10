Five Rockets Target Iraq Airbase Housing US Contractors: Report

No damage has been reported in the attack (Representational)

Five rockets Wednesday evening targeted Iraq's Balad airbase, with two of the projectiles falling near an area used by US contractors without causing casualties, a security official told AFP.

"There were no victims or damage," the official said. Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, is used by US company Sallyport to service F-16 fighter jets and has previously been targeted by rocket fire.

