Hezbollah Launches Rockets At Israel In Response To Raids

Hezbollah said it fired rockets at the northern Israeli town of Safed on Wednesday, the third such attack in 24 hours which the Lebanese armed group described as a response to Israeli raids.

Militants from the Iran-backed group targeted "at 6:50 pm (1550 GMT)... the occupied town of Safed with a salvo of rockets" in "defence of Lebanon and its people," Hezbollah said in a statement.

