Hezbollah Launches Rockets At Israel In Response To Raids

Militants from the Iran-backed group targeted "at 6:50 pm (1550 GMT)... the occupied town of Safed with a salvo of rockets" in "defence of Lebanon and its people," Hezbollah said in a statement.

Hezbollah Launches Rockets At Israeli Town In Response To Raids. (Representational)
Beirut:

Hezbollah said it fired rockets at the northern Israeli town of Safed on Wednesday, the third such attack in 24 hours which the Lebanese armed group described as a response to Israeli raids.

