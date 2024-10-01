Advertisement

Biden Orders US Military To Shoot Down Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel

Iran Attacks Israel: President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in next month's US presidential election, are both monitoring Iran's attack on Israel from the White House situation room.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Biden Orders US Military To Shoot Down Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel
President Joe Biden has ordered the US military to "aid Israel's defence" as Iran fires rockets.

President Joe Biden has ordered the US military to "aid Israel's defence" and shoot down any and all Iranian missiles targeting Israel, the White House said.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in next month's US presidential election, are both monitoring Iran's attack on Israel from the White House situation room, it said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Joe Biden, Iran Attacks Israel, Iran Rocket Attack On Israel
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Video: Israel's Air Defence System In Action To Intercept Iranian Missiles
Biden Orders US Military To Shoot Down Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel
Turkey Jails Builder Of Quake-Razed Apartments For 865 Years
Next Article
Turkey Jails Builder Of Quake-Razed Apartments For 865 Years
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com