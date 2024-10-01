Biden Orders US Military To Shoot Down Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel

President Joe Biden has ordered the US military to "aid Israel's defence" and shoot down any and all Iranian missiles targeting Israel, the White House said.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in next month's US presidential election, are both monitoring Iran's attack on Israel from the White House situation room, it said in a statement.

