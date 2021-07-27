Five, Including Cop, Suspect, Killed In Hours-Long Standoff In California

One policeman has been moderately injured in the shooting (Representational)

Five people, including a policeman and a suspect, were killed in a shooting incident in Wasco, a city in central California, local authorities said Monday.

During a press conference Monday morning, Kern County sheriff's office said they received a report of shots fired at 1.00 pm Sunday (local time). When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire at the law enforcement personnel, beginning an hours-long standoff.

Two hours later, Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) teams, who approached the house, were attacked by the gunman. One policeman suffered major injuries and died in the hospital while another deputy has been moderately injured.

At around 6.30 pm (local time), the suspect and deputies exchanged more gunfire and the suspect was wounded. The suspect and three other people, locked in the house during the time of the shooting, died after being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wasco is in the San Joaquin Valley, about 240 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.