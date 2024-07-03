Fit Marathoner Diagnosed With Cancer, Names 3 Warning Signs Leading To Diagnosis

He shared the three critical warning signs he missed before seeking medical attention.

After finishing a half-marathon, a fit and healthy social media professional and marathoner received a cancer diagnosis. He has now disclosed the three significant warning signs he missed, according to News.com.au.

Bondi-based 38-year-old Govind Sandhu, who oversees Global Music Partnerships at TikTok Australia, was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in early May after experiencing severe complications after the Sydney Half Marathon, as per the news outlet.

The 38-year-old runner took to Instagram to share his story and the warning signs that led to his eventual examination.

"The day after that I just went downhill (with a) swollen knee, although I thought that was because my knee was injured from a stack when I was in Hobart running some trails," he said in an emotional Instagram video posted on Wednesday.

"(I had) really bad body aches and sweat, and everything that would make you think it was the flu, or Covid. And after a four week period I just deteriorated."

Watch the video here:

"Firstly, it's important to remember that I'm talking about non-Hodgkins lymphoma and that I'm not an expert. Secondly, I would encourage you to speak to your doctor about warning signs, but also be proactive and get your blood checked at least twice a year," he suggested to his followers.

"Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting immune system," the Mayo Clinic explains. "In non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, white blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form growths (tumours) throughout the body."