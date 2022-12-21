'Fish' For Cocaine, Eyes For 'Drug Dealers': UK Police Publishes Emoji List For Parents

Police say some young people may use emojis to reference drugs.

Emojis are commonly used to convey emotions in online chats, but the colourful symbols may conceal darker meanings. According to Wales Online, the territorial police of Surrey in Britain have published a worrying guide to what emojis might really mean when used by kids, including "eyes" for being a drug dealer and a "fish" for using cocaine. The "secret world of emojis" shows the darker side of what the colourful symbols are used for-often a code for drugs and sex.

"The list of examples includes indicating cannabis with a strawberry, dog, cherries, cake, ice cream, or leaves. A peach or an eggplant might stand in for sex, while an alien or a mask might stand for MDMA."

"A fist or a rocket may represent the potency of the drugs, while a blowfish, a gas pump, or a snowflake may represent cocaine use," the news outlet added.

"Emojis of a pair of eyes or a power cable might mean someone is a drug dealer, while a horse can mean ketamine and a balloon, 'NOS'."

The guidance was released by Surrey Police as part of a drive to increase parents' "emoji awareness," according to Metro News.

Detective chief inspector Kate Hyder said: "We really want parents and guardians to feel confident to have a conversation with their children about this, if and when they need to."

Emojis-small icons that convey emotion-have become a popular way to communicate across all ages.

But Surrey Police say there is a "secret world of emojis" with "more concerning meanings."

The force said it had spent the last two weeks campaigning to raise awareness, as "some young people may use [emojis] to reference drugs and sexual behavior."

Hyder added: "Our focus on this doesn't stop with the end of this initial campaign."

"We're also aware that emojis and their alternative meanings are something that will constantly change, and so our work and research into this will continue."

And a Police force statement said: "While this campaign might sound worrying, and we want to highlight the serious meaning these emojis can take on, we are keen to stress that the use of these emojis on their own does not necessarily mean a child is involved in drugs. Instead, this could be interpreted as part of a larger picture of a shift in their behavior."

Other changes may include (but aren't limited to):

Changes in their mood A change in their performance at school They are becoming increasingly secretive.

"Our focus on this doesn't stop with the end of this initial campaign. We will be continuing to work with local partners to extend the conversation around emojis," Kate Hyder added.

