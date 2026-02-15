First Solar Eclipse Of 2026: When And Where To Watch

The first solar eclipse of 2026 is on Tuesday, February 17. People across the world are eagerly waiting for the annual celestial event, popularly known as the "Ring of Fire".

This phenomenon happens when the Earth, Sun and Moon are in alignment, while the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the planet.

As per NASA, this is the time when the moon is at or near its farthest point from the Earth. It must be noted that the Moon does not cover the Sun entirely and looks smaller as it is far away from the planet. This makes it appear like a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, thus creating a thin, brighter ring around the Moon, which is called the "Ring of Fire".

Solar Eclipse 2026: Date And Time

The eclipse begins at 07:01 UTC on February 17, Forbes reported.

It will be formed for up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds, while the Moon is expected to eclipse 96% of the Sun's centre, according to Space.com.

Will It Be Visible From India?

No, people in India will not be able to witness the event. This is because the alignment occurs in the Southern hemisphere, when the Sun remains below the horizon in India.

The maximum eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, especially from research stations like Concordia and Mirny. In the Southern African region, countries like South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe will experience partial visibility.

"It's possible that only a few people will view this eclipse from within the annular zone... It's a challenge to reach, and there are only two inhabited locations within the annular shadow, neither of which is set up to welcome tourists," Jay Anderson, an eclipse meteorologist, wrote on his website, Eclipsophile.com.

Also in South America, parts of Argentina and Chile will get to see it.

