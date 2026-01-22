First Russia-US-Ukraine Trilateral To Be Held In UAE From Tomorrow: Zelensky

A trilateral meeting at the technical level between Ukraine, US and Russia is set to be held on January 23 and 24 in the United Arab Emirates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement during a panel discussion after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

He noted that this would be the first trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US and hoped that this would lead to an end of the war.

"Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow we will have a trilateral meeting, it's better than not having any dialogue," Zelenskyy said.

His comments come after an hour-long meeting with US President Donald Trump, who said that they had a "good" discussion.

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian team had a meeting with Trump on Thursday, after which the US team will travel to Russia.

"Our guys are meeting with the Americans today, then the Americans are meeting with the Russians tomorrow, tonight - when, I don't know, maybe Putin is sleeping, you said no one knows what's in his head," Zelensky said.

The comedian-turned-politician argued that the "Russians should be ready for compromises". He said, "You know, everyone should be ready, not just Ukraine, and this is important for us. So we'll see what the results will be."

However, the Ukrainian leader did not speak about the format of the talks or whether the officials would negotiate directly.