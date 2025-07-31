"First-Class Loser": US Band Plays Trump-Epstein Clip On Giant Screen

Punk rock veterans Dropkick Murphys brought fierce political energy to their recent Warped Tour performance, with frontman Ken Casey using the stage to call out US President Donald Trump in no uncertain terms.

Before launching into their fiery single 'First Class Loser,' Casey dedicated the track to Trump, describing him in blunt terms. "This next song is dedicated to a guy who wears orange makeup, sh*ts his pants in his diapers, rapes women, touches kids," Casey said. "It's called 'First Class Loser.'

The band performed in front of a large screen displaying a series of images and videos of Trump, including material linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

BREAKING: Dropkick Murphys just played this stunning montage of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at their concert. Retweet to make sure every American sees this. pic.twitter.com/19zX1x9AG0 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) July 29, 2025

One image featured a 2002 quote from a New York Magazine article in which Trump said of Epstein, "I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

The song's lyrics went like, "Have you ever had a family or a friend that drove you crazy? / A foe or a neighbour who's obnoxious, rude or lazy?"

Casey continued, "The type of guy you'd cross six lanes of traffic to avoid / He's always got his hand out, he should be unemployed."

This isn't the first time the band has clashed with Trump supporters. At a Boston concert earlier this year, Casey called out an audience member waving an all-black MAGA hat, calling it the "true Nazi edition."

"If you're in a room full of people and you want to know who's in a cult, how do you know who's in a cult?" Casey asked the crowd. "They've been holding up a f**king hat the whole night to represent a president."

Casey has since made it clear that the band's political stance is non-negotiable. During a Florida show, he told the crowd, "The reason we speak out, we don't care if we lose fans, because when history is said and done, we want it known that the Dropkick Murphys stood with the people, we stood with the workers."

Donald Trump recently said Epstein repeatedly poached Mar-a-Lago staff, including Virginia Giuffre, who later accused Epstein of sex trafficking. "He stole people that work for me," Trump said, calling Epstein "persona non grata" at his club. Trump also claimed he was never invited to Epstein's private island, describing that as "a moment of good judgment."

The Justice Department recently confirmed no Epstein "client list" exists.