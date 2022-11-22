36 Killed, 2 Missing After China Factory Fire: Report

A fire at a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province has killed 36. (Representational)

Thirty-six people were killed and two remain missing after a fire at a factory in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The fire took place "at a plant in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province on Monday afternoon", news agency Xinhua reported. It did not share further details.

Industrial accidents are common in China, often caused by poor compliance with safety rules.

In March 2019, an explosion at a chemical factory in Yancheng, located 260 kilometres (161 miles) from Shanghai, killed 78 people and devastated homes in a radius of several kilometers.

And in 2015, a giant explosion in northern Tianjin at a chemical warehouse killed 165 people, in one of China's worst-ever industrial accidents.

