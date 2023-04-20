'Felt Like Eternity': Man Attacked By Dogs Four Times In Less Than A Minute

Six people were mauled by the animals in Winson Green. (Representative Image)

A man in the United Kingdom was attacked four times by two dogs in less than a minute, as per a report in the Independent. He described that the attack "felt like eternity". He was one of the six people who were mauled by the animals in Winson Green near a primary school in Birmingham on April 18.

As per the outlet, Simon Edge was taken to the hospital with wounds to his back, arm and torso after being bitten by the "strong and vicious" dogs on his way home from the dentist. He also stated that his neighbours and a teenage girl were also part of the attack.

Mr Edge told the outlet, "I got bitten four times, twice on the lower back, on the left arm and once on the left-hand side of my torso. There was a car next to me with a lady inside and she was screaming with her hands up."

He continued, "As I went to City Hospital, I saw police going to Barford Road. When I got to A&E, the lady who I had seen in the car sat next to me. She said someone she knew had got attacked as well. I got the impression that my injuries were mild in comparison to hers. It was a shock. The young girl asked me how long the attack lasted. It felt like eternity but it was less than a minute."

One victim was elderly, according to West Midlands Police. Mr Edge claimed that while he was at the hospital, he spotted a member of his neighbourhood and a teenage girl whose arms were bandaged. On suspicion of owning a dog that was dangerously out of control, police detained a 28-year-old man. It is to be noted that the beads of the dogs are still unknown.

A police spokesperson told Independent, "We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control after several people received injuries after being attacked by two dogs.

"We were called to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 2.30 pm today (April 18), following reports two dogs were on the loose and attacking people. An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Five other people have been presented at hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening," the spokesperson said.