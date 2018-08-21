FBI Searching For Man Who Threatened To Shoot US President Donald Trump

The accused allegedly took photos of security features and areas in Chicago and New York last year.

United States has charged two people acting as agents for the Iranian government, according to an official statement.

Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar and Majid Ghorbani, who were arrested on August 9, had allegedly been monitoring Israeli and Jewish facilities in the US, while also gathering information on individuals in Washington who were part of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, CNN quoted the statement from the D.C. US Attorney's office as saying on Monday.

"The indictment charged Doostdar and Ghorbani with knowingly acting as agents of the government of Iran without prior notification to the Attorney General, providing services to Iran in violation of US sanctions, and conspiracy," it said.

The statement said that Doostdar had photographed security features as part of a surveillance effort on a Jewish facility in Chicago on or around July 21, 2017.

Additionally, on or near September 20, 2017, Ghorbani allegedly took photos of individuals at an event in New York where people were protesting the Iranian regime

"This alleged activity demonstrates a continued interest in targeting the US, as well as potential opposition groups located in the US," said acting executive assistant director Michael McGarrity in Monday's statement.

"The FBI will continue to identify and disrupt those individuals who seek to engage in unlawful activity, on behalf of Iran, on US soil."

Ghorbani is set to appear in DC District Court on Tuesday morning for a detention hearing.

There was no further information on Doostdar.