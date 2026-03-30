Is That Kash Patel Seen Dancing In Viral Leaked Video? A Fact-Check

A video, claiming to show FBI Director Kash Patel dancing to a Bollywood song, amid the ongoing controversy over an alleged email hack, is being widely shared on social media.

The clip surfaced at the same time as reports that a hacking group had targeted Patel's personal email account, leading people to believe that it was real.

The controversy began after a group calling itself ‘Handala Hack' claimed responsibility for breaching Patel's private emails.

The group, reportedly linked to Iran, said it had accessed and released a large amount of personal data. According to the claims, the material includes more than 300 emails, photographs and documents dating between 2010 and 2019.

On its website, the group said Patel “will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims.”

As the hacking news gained attention, a video began circulating on X showing a man resembling Patel dancing to the Bollywood song Sun Sahiba Sun from the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. In reality, the video has no connection to Patel or the alleged hack.

It predates the current controversy and had already circulated online in 2022. The man in the video is not Kash Patel. The clip shows an unrelated individual, reportedly celebrating after his wife left for her maternal home.

Director of the FBI, Kash Petel's account hacked. Video leaked online.

What does that say about the ability of the current FBI director to not click on phishing emails. pic.twitter.com/Qg29vtSUd6 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 29, 2026

The video was originally posted on December 23, 2022, by a user identified as ‘Jaiky'. While the original post is no longer available, the clip had previously gone viral long before the current developments.

FBI Confirms Email Hack

The hackers also released a series of personal images, showing Patel in informal settings, including smoking cigars, sitting in a vintage car and posing with a bottle of rum.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Patel's emails had been targeted. In a statement, FBI spokesman Ben Williamson said, “We have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity.” He added that the data involved was “historical in nature and involves no government information.”

The US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme has announced a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of members of the hacking group.