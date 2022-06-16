Father’s Day: Date, History And Wishes To Mark The Special Day

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

Fathers are truly special. While we recommend telling them this all year long, we also have a specific day set aside to celebrate all that they add to our lives. They act as not only our parents but also take on the mantle of our mentor, guide, friend and cheerleader. Fathers are our pillars of strength. The pillar of strength. Our one-stop solution to all problems. And, now, the day has come to make all the beloved dads feel special.

Father's Day 2022: Date

There is no fixed date. In most parts of the world, including India, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it falls on June 19. In countries, including Spain and Portugal, Father's Day is observed on August 8. Whereas, Thailand celebrates December 5, the birthday of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

History:

Father's Day was first observed after hundreds of men died at a mining mishap at Fairmont in West Virgin, United States, as per almanac.com.

Happy Father's Day wishes and messages

-- Happy Father's Day to the guy who always has more to give. Your endless love, dedication and dad jokes make you a wonderful father. I hope you have a special day.

-- Happy Father's Day to the self-appointed coolest dad in the world! (Don't worry, we agree with you… most of the time.) Lots of love on this special day.

-- You've been there through my highs and lows, but always made me feel like I could soar! Happy Father's Day from your daughter.

-- Father, you are the best. You are better than the rest. I am blessed to have you The best Dad through and through.

-- There were times in my life when I didn't understand but you always took the time to help me and be there for me. Thank you!

-- Today is your day. A day to celebrate and let you know how much you are appreciated and loved by Dad.