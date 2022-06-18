Father's Day 2022: From Picnic To Cooking, Best Ways To Celebrate The Day

Father's Day 2022: Father's Day is celebrated every year on June 19.

They say “dad is a son's first hero, a daughter's first love.” Most of us can relate to this quote. Yes, it's true that we don't need a day or a special occasion to show how much we love our dads. But who would mind celebrating Father's day? Yes, that time of the year is here when we try to make things all the more special for our beloved dads. From cooking his favourite meal to taking them out for a walk, there are quite a few options to amp up the celebrations.

Here are some ideas for you:

1.Picnic

If your dad loves to indulge in good food, take him out on a picnic. Prepare simple and delicious snacks and lunchtime meals. Carry board games for some entertainment. Also, don't forget to play his favourite song.

2. Try a new restaurant

This is another idea that works great for foodie fathers. Bring him to a restaurant that serves the kind of cuisine that he likes or let him try something new and interesting.

3. Cooking

You can spend Father's Day by trying to cook something delicious with your dad. This cooking process can be especially fun if you collaborate on new recipes. Why not prepare a meal together and treat the family to it?

4. Road trip

Take your dad out on a long drive. It can turn out to be an adventurous road trip. Take enough photos of the trip and don't forget to get some candid shots of your father too.

5. Work along

Not everyone has free time on Father's Day. If your father is working even on this day, consider helping him with some project. It may be as simple as organising his desk, preparing a snack platter for him, or helping him with the computer and other electronic gadgets that he uses.