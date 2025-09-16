Fashion Influencer, 23, Found Dead Days After Posting Cryptic Clown Video

A Mexican fashion influencer has died days after her family reported her missing. Marian Izaguirre, 23, was found in critical condition in a hotel room in Morelia city of central Mexico on September 6.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors later declared her brain-dead due to health complications, as per People magazine. She died on September 12.

The prosecutor's office confirmed Ms Izaguirre was found in poor health at the hotel, where she had reportedly been staying for several days. "She was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital," the agency said in a statement, as per The NY Post.

Marian Izaguirre had built a large following for her fashion and lifestyle content on social media. Four days before her disappearance, she posted a cryptic video wearing clown makeup. She was seen crying and lip-syncing to a song about lost love.

The caption on the post read, "All the promises of my love will go with you. Why are you leaving?"

Marian Izaguirre had a following of 4.5 million on TikTok and over 3 lakh on Instagram. Her sudden death has led to an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow influencers.

Content creator Marcelo Alcazar shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. He wrote, "In the short time I knew you, you were a wonderful girl, with a smile that never went away. You're an angel, and you always were."

Ms Izaguirre's family has decided to donate her organs, including her skin, corneas, kidneys, and skeletal muscle, to help others in need.

Earlier this year, 28-year-old German travel influencer Vanessa Konopka died after battling severe liver damage and pneumonia. She was hospitalised in the Philippines on December 31 after experiencing severe health issues that left her weak, unable to eat, walk, or speak easily.

Her health took a turn for the worse and she died on March 7.