Fan Who Caught Beyonce's Sunglasses At Concert Selling Them For Rs 16 Lakh

A concertgoer, who caught a pair of designer sunglasses thrown by singer Beyonce during a performance, is selling them for $20,000 (Rs 16.38 lakh), according to a report in New York Post. Global Valentino, a TikToker and aspiring filmmaker, attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour in London last month where he was seated in a VIP lounge, reported Metro. He was filming the singer when she removed her sunglasses and tossed them in Mr Valentino's direction. It initially caused a minor issue with security and other fans, but he managed to hold onto the shades.

And now, the 20-year-old has put them up for auction.

"It was a very difficult choice to make as a fan," he told the Post.

"Being gifted an item twice by Beyonce will certainly remain the fondest memories of my life so far," Mr Valentino added.

He posted the shades on Omega Auctions, which he claims has "previously auctioned some of the most expensive music memorabilia ever sold such as John Lennon's home."

The man told the outlet that he plans to invest the money "in my family and career".

Mr Valentino wore the sunglasses in several of his TikTok videos, amassing millions of views.

Speaking about the auction, Omega Auctions manager Dan Hampson told the Post, "We are entirely satisfied that the person who consigned them with us is the very same person who caught the sunglasses in the (now viral) TikTok video."

The auction page describes the product as "A pair of Off-White sunglasses (OER1101 1007 76 14 130 3) likely custom made 1/1, worn onstage by Beyonce during her performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on May 29, 2023."

The auction house said that live auctions will begin on July 4 at 10am (UK time) with expectation to be sold by 3pm (UK time).