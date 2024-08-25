Famous Indian-Origin Doctor Shot Dead In US

Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty had 38 years of experience

An Indian-origin doctor was shot in US in Tuscaloosa, a city in Alabama, on Friday. The victim, identified as Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, died on the spot. He was a renowned physician who operated several hospitals in America.

Dr Ramesh, who was from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, was one of the founders and medical director of a group of local medical officers operating as the Crimson Network. He was known for his contributions in the field of healthcare and also practiced as a physician in Tuscaloosa.

"As many are aware at this moment, we have been informed of Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty's passing. The Peramsetty family ask for us to give them privacy as they grieve his passing. They have received abundant outpouring of love and faith. We will continue to honor him as he would want us to do. Thank you for your understanding," the Crimson Care Network Team said in a Facebook post. (sic)

The Crimson Care Network said its team "is prepared to make more statements within the next few days."

Who Was Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty?

Dr Peramsetty graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin, Sri Venkateswara Medical College in 1986, according to his Wedmd page. He had 38 years of experience.

He worked in Tuscaloosa and four other locations and was specialised in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine, it says. He was also affiliated with Diploma in Child Health (DCH) Regional Medical Center.

As per local reports, a street in Tuscaloosa was named after him due to his significant contributions in the medical profession. He also did extensive work during the Covid-19 pandemic and also received awards for the same, reports suggest. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters and all are settled in the US, as per reports.

He donated Rs 14 lakh to Menakuru High School in Andhra Pradesh where he studied and also for the construction of a Sai temple in his village, according to reports.