Family Emergency Kit, Air Raids: Cuba's 'Guide' On 'Potential Enemy Attacks'

Cuba has posted a "family guide" on provincial websites on how to survive "potential enemy attacks," as the communist-run island reels from US pressure and energy shortages.

The release of the document -- which has not been reported by state media at the national level -- comes days after the head of the CIA visited Cuba, an extraordinary step in contact between Washington and Havana. President Donald Trump has mused openly about toppling the communist government in Cuba.

Titled "Protect, Resist, Survive, and Win," the guide advises on how to "protect life in the face of possible enemy attacks," according to a statement Friday on the Havana province website.

The radio station in Santi Spiritus, a province in central Cuba, posted the information on its website on Saturday, offering the document for download.

The guide outlines recommendations ranging from preparing a "family emergency kit containing drinking water, food (...) medicine, and hygiene supplies" to paying attention to air raid warnings.

It urges people to learn first aid and reminds them to pay attention to information from civil defense authorities.

On Thursday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a highly unusual public visit to Havana and met with officials governing an island that endures constant power outages prompted by a fuel blockade ordered by Trump.

One of Cuba's last economic lifelines was cut in January when US forces toppled the strongman leader of oil-rich Venezuela, then blocked all fuel deliveries to Cuba, asserting that the island 150 km (93 miles) off its coast poses a major threat to US national security.

The low-key release of the document comes as the island of 9.6 million inhabitants is rocked by an unprecedented socio-economic crisis, with many Cubans lacking access to basic necessities.

The government said this week the country has run out of diesel and fuel oil reserves, and lengthy, repeated power outages sparked rare protests in several neighborhoods of Havana in recent days.

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