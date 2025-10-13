Families Make Video Calls To Israeli Hostages Still In Hamas Captivity

Israeli hostages who have not yet been released made video calls from Gaza with their families on Monday, according to the main association of hostage relatives as well as Hamas sources.

The Hostages and Families Forum shared videos and photos of the relatives of Matan Zangauker, Nimrod Cohen and Ariel and David Cunio -- hostages who, according to Israeli authorities, have not yet been released -- making calls.

Several sources within Hamas also confirmed to AFP that these calls had taken place, without giving further details.

