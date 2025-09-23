"False Hindu God": Republican Leader's Remark On Hanuman Statue In US Sparks Row

A Texas Republican leader has come under fire over his remarks on a 90-foot statue of lord Hanuman--known as the 'Statue of Union' -- in the US city. Calling the United States a Christian nation, Texas Republican Alexander Duncan objected to the construction of the statue of the Hindu deity.

"Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation," Duncan wrote on X, along with the video of the statue located at Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in the town of Sugar Land, Texas.

In another post, the leader of President Donald Trump's party quoted the Bible and said, "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea." Exodus 20:3-4."

Backlash Over The Remark

Duncan's comments soon received backlash on social media, with the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) calling the statement "anti-Hindu and inflammatory." The group also formally reported the incident to the Republican Party in Texas, urging them to address the matter.

"Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination-displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate-not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?" the Hindu American Foundation posted.

Several netizens also reminded the Republican leader that the US Constitution gives them the freedom to practice any religion.

An X user, Jordan Crowder, wrote, "Just because you're not Hindu, doesn't make it false. The Vedas were written almost 2000 years before Jesus walked the earth and are extraordinary texts. And there's obvious influences on Christianity...so it would be wise to honor and research the 'religion' that predates and influences yours."

About The 'Statue of Union'

Unveiled in 2024, the 'Statue of Union' is one of the tallest Hindu monuments in the United States. It was envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji and is the third-tallest statue in the United States.