Fact Check: Pak Caught Lying About Indian Delegation At Oxford Union

Indian leaders and scholars have demolished Oxford Union's attempt to push a Pakistani narrative under the guise of free speech at an event at the debating society in Britain. The biggest eyesore was the blatant attempt at legitimising the narrative of a nation whose national policy toward India is the export of terror, they said.

A simple fact-check also exposed the lie sold by the Pakistan High Commission in London that an Indian delegation backed out of the Oxford Union debate at the last minute - when it was the Pakistani side that developed cold feet and kept themselves warm at a hotel. Not only this, the Pakistanis also went a step ahead - they crowned themselves the winner.

The event titled 'This House Believes India's Policy Towards Pakistan is a Populist Strategy Sold as Security Policy' was organised by Moosa Harraj, the fourth Pakistani to become president of the Oxford Union.

Senior lawyer Sai Deepak strongly criticised Harraj over unprofessional conduct, after the organiser at the 11th hour told him the Pakistani side hadn't turned up. However, the Pakistani team had come but stayed cosy in a hotel, Deepak said.

"Moosa claimed that he received a call at 10 am yesterday that the Pakistani team wouldn't be coming. Obviously, he knew earlier. Turns out that the Pakistani team did land…" the Indian senior lawyer said.

"The Pakistani team was staying, and perhaps still is, at the George Street Hotel in Oxford, the same hotel that was arranged for my stay," he said. "If the Pakistani team is still at Oxford, they should find the courage to debate us on the topic instead of doing an Operation Manhoos ki phati hui Baniyan where their Defence Minister couldn't even produce evidence of their so-called success."

The lawyer intensified the attack as he pointed out the Pakistani side's embarrassing behaviour: "Why is the Pakistani team hiding behind kids like their terrorists, instead of facing us in a live debate for the world to see? Rest assured, we will be civil but we follow a no prisoners taken policy at least in a debate. So can the Pakistani team collectively grow a spine?"

"The Pakistani team, true to its national ethos, has mastered the art of deserting the battlefield even before the battle begins…" he added.

1. Trust the Pakistanis to make a pigsty even out of the @OxfordUnion. And as always, they are genetically incapable of being truthful. So here's the complete story of how this so-called debate played out. https://t.co/I74r18vZR6 — Sai Deepak J (@jsaideepak) November 28, 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi added firepower to the grilling of the Pakistani delegation. She called Pakistan an "Aatankistan" and announced that the Oxford Union reached out to her in July.

"... I agreed depending that it doesn't clash with parliament session. Then they disappeared all this while and mailed me out of the blue on 25th November asking me to confirm my presence, for which they got a stinker from me for their unprofessional conduct and I refused to be party to such pathetic management. Shameless and desperate spin once again from Aatankistan," Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

Also a correction. They reached out to me in July, I agreed depending that it doesn't clash with parliament session. Then they disappeared all this while and mailed me out of the blue on 25th November asking me to confirm my presence, for which they got a stinker from me for… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 28, 2025

Harraj, an MPhil in Economics, was elected president of the Oxford Union this year. His tenure is yet to be decided.