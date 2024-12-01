Fact Check: Did Hindu Monk Chinmoy Das Assault Woman In Bangladesh?

Claim: The video shows Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh sexually assaulting a Hindu woman.

Fact: The claim is false. This video allegedly shows Baba Balknath in Rajasthan's Sikar sexually assaulting a woman after

drugging her.

(Warning: This article contains sensitive content that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Hyderabad: On November 25, Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Vaishnavite leader and former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on charges of sedition. His arrest has sparked protests in Dhaka's Shahbagh neighbourhood and Chittagong, with demonstrators demanding his release. The demand for his release is also growing in India, where many supporters are calling for justice.

Amid this backdrop, a video has been circulating on social media, allegedly showing a man in saffron robes sexually assaulting a woman in a car. The text on the video appears to appeal to the protection of Muslim women, but those sharing it claim it shows Chinmoy Krishna Das assaulting a Hindu woman.

An X user shared the video and wrote, "Chinmoy Krishna Das, leader of Iskcon Bangladesh, caught trying to rape a Hindu girl in Sylhet. This 'saviour of Hindus' proves even local Hindus aren't safe from Iskcon, a terrorist organisation."

(Note: We have chosen not to include the link to the post in this story due to its sensitive nature, in order to respect privacy and avoid further dissemination of potentially harmful content.)

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is false. The video shows Baba Balaknath from Rajasthan allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after intoxicating her.

Upon conducting a reverse image search of the video's keyframes, we found video reports showing the same visuals published by ABP News, First India News and Rajasthan Patrika on October 20-21. According to media outlets, the incident happened in Rajasthan's Sikar. The accused identified as Baba Balaknath allegedly drugged the woman and raped her. The driver of the car reportedly recorded the video.

According to an NDTV report dated October 22, the victim alleged that she was introduced to Baba Balaknath with the assurance that he could resolve her family problems. She claimed she was given a sweet laced with drugs and was raped three times after consuming it.

Hindustan Times in an article dated October 23 reported the woman was introduced to Baba Balaknath by a man named Rajesh during a visit to the Kshetrapal Temple in Khedi Datunjala. The priest allegedly promised to resolve her family issues through a religious practice known as 'tantra vidya'. On the day of the incident, the priest reportedly drugged and raped her multiple times, while his driver, Yogesh, recorded the assault on video.

Hence, we conclude that the video does not show Chinmoy Krishna Das sexually assaulting a woman in Bangladesh. The claim is false.

Claim Review: The video shows Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh sexually assaulting a Hindu woman.

Claimed By: X users

Claim Reviewed By: NewsMeter

Claim Source: X

Claim Fact Check: False

Fact: The claim is false. This video allegedly shows Baba Balknath in Rajastahan's Sikar sexually assaulting a woman after

drugging her.

(This story was originally published by NewsMeter, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)