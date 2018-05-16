Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg To Appear At European Parliament For Data Breach Case

"The founder and CEO of Facebook has accepted our invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week," Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, said in a statement. The American would notably meet party leaders and members of the civil liberties committee.
CommentsThe world's largest social network has come under scrutiny over the way it handles personal data after revelations that British consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the Facebook data of 87 million users.
