Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg To Appear At European Parliament For Data Breach Case

Facebook has come under scrutiny over the way it handles personal data after revelations Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the data of 87 million users.

World | | Updated: May 16, 2018 21:41 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg To Appear At European Parliament For Data Breach Case

Mark Zuckerberg has accepted the invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible

BRUSSELS:  Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before members of the European Parliament to answer questions about the improper use of data of 87 million Facebook users by a political consultancy, the speaker of the legislature said on Wednesday.

"The founder and CEO of Facebook has accepted our invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week," Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, said in a statement. The American would notably meet party leaders and members of the civil liberties committee.

Comments
The world's largest social network has come under scrutiny over the way it handles personal data after revelations that British consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the Facebook data of 87 million users.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

FacebookMark ZuckerbergCambridge Analyst

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreVaranasi Flyover

................................ Advertisement ................................