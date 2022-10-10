'Extremely Aggressive' Rodeo Bull Escapes From Stockyard, See Post

The bull had escaped from its confinement. (Representational Image)

A rodeo bull that escaped from a stockyard in North Carolina quickly became a social media sensation on Thursday. Police officials urged local people to be cautious since the bull had escaped from its confinement and was described as "very dangerous."

The Norwood Police Department shared a post on its official Facebook handle and wrote, "We have received information that a rodeo bull has escaped from the stockyard on Indian mound road."

"This bull is chocolate in color and is extremely aggressive. If you see this bull please call 911 immediately and under no circumstances should you approach the animal, as he will Chase you," the department further added.

The police officials told a local media outlet WSOC-TV that the bull was still missing.

According to the Norwood Police Department, this was the town's first encounter with an escaped rodeo bull, reported WSOC-TV.

The cattle sale had brought in expert cowboys to corral the bull earlier this week, authorities said on Friday.

Marcus Harward of the Stanly County Livestock Market told the outlet that they sell 150,000 cattle every year across four states. He claimed the bull had just been in the barn for an hour during their normal 10 a.m. sale when it got out, busting through four or five boards.

Mr Harward also stated that they sent out drones, horses, and dogs to find the bull, but they were unsuccessful, which is unusual. He believes they will eventually locate it in a pasture since the bull will be looking for grain, water, and cows.