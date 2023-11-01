Extra Restrictions Against Gay Men Donating Blood Lifted In Switzerland

Donor Gabriel Delabays pledged he would become a regular at the transfusion centre.

Gabriel Delabays sat calmly, his feet elevated on a reclining chair, as a nurse drew blood from his left arm at a Swiss transfusion centre today, the first day gay men in the country could give blood without extra restrictions.

Switzerland amended blood donation criteria for men who have sexual relations with other men, making ineligibility criteria the same for homosexuals and heterosexuals.

"I'm moved that we made it, especially after such a long battle," said Delabays, a member of the communal council in the Lausanne suburb of Ecublens who represents the Swiss Liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP).

"In some ways, I think this is a small page in a history book that says: On Nov. 1, 2023, Switzerland allowed homosexuals to donate their blood more easily."

Under Switzerland's new regulations, a four-month waiting period applies to all people after their last sexual encounter with a new partner - heterosexual or homosexual - or a 12-month waiting period if sexual contacts have taken place with more than two partners within the last four months.

Until 2017, gay men were systematically barred from giving blood in Switzerland, a policy dating to the start of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Since then, men sexually active with other men were allowed to donate blood only if 12 months had passed since their last homosexual encounter.

"The main feeling we have is 'finally'. Finally we can take part in society in this way," said Gaé Colussi, regional officer for the French-speaking part of Switzerland at Pink Cross, which represents the interests of gay and bisexual men across the country.

Some other European countries, including Spain and Italy, have no restrictions preventing men who have sexual relations with men from giving blood. France removed additional restrictions on gay blood donors last year.

Swiss Transfusion SRC, which secures the Switzerland's blood supply, submitted a request to medical authorities to revise the criteria based on a risk assessment of sexual behaviours, the epidemiological situation in Switzerland and data from countries that have already lifted restrictions.

SwissMedic, the authority that licences and monitors therapeutic products, agreed to the changes.

"The new ineligibility criteria define even more precisely that it is indeed risky behaviour, and not a given sexual orientation, that underpins ineligibility," SwissMedic said in a statement. "This is something we support."

Donor Delabays pledged he would become a regular at the transfusion centre.

"It's a really small gesture that can save someone," he said.

